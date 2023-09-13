Edge No Longer On WWE’s Internal Roster

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is no longer on the company’s internal roster.

Edge is still listed as a SmackDown Superstar on the official WWE website, but according to a new report from PWInsider, he is no longer listed as an active performer internally.

There is still speculation in certain circles that The Rated R Superstar will join AEW.

Edge wrestled his final WWE match in late August, defeating Sheamus on a special edition of SmackDown to commemorate Edge’s 25th anniversary with WWE. The agreement was set to expire at the end of this month. There was a report that WWE denied Edge’s request to stay with the company, but he later denied this report and admitted that he did have an offer from WWE sitting in his inbox. Edge was widely expected to join AEW and WWE.

Mercedes Moné (Mercedes Varnado, a.k.a. Sasha Banks) took to X/Twitter around the same time this afternoon and posted lyrics from Edge’s “Metalingus” theme song. Moné was spotted in the audience at AEW All In last month and is expected to make her AEW debut once she is medically cleared to compete following an ankle injury suffered in late May.

“On this day, I see clearly. Everything has come to life,” she wrote with the GIF seen below.

While Edge confirmed that his WWE contract will expire at the end of this month, there is no word on whether there is a non-compete clause attached to the contract as it is about to expire.