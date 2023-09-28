Edge’s WWE Contract Is Set To Expire Before AEW WrestleDream

If he chooses AEW over WWE, Edge could make his AEW debut at this Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

Edge’s contract with WWE was set to expire this month, and the WWE Hall of Famer has confirmed that the company has offered him a contract extension. It’s been suggested that he may return to AEW for one more run with Christian Cage.

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, a masked man laid out Jay White to close the show, adding fuel to the fire of speculation about Edge becoming All Elite.

Edge’s WWE contract expires on Saturday, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, which means he could appear at WrestleDream.

Meltzer: “You think Edge might show up?”

Bryan Alvarez: ”I mean, certainly, people do think that’s a possibility.”

Meltzer: “Because Edge’s contract is up on Saturday. So he could appear on Sunday.”

Alvarez: The moment Edge appears in AEW, He’s going to get a massive babyface reaction. And this is Darby Allin in Seattle. And it would just be kind of weird. But they can try.”

Meltzer: “You can do it, though. You’re right. Everyone will go crazy. It is weird, for it’s weird. But if that’s the deal, or he could cost Christian the title, come in as a babyface to feud with Christian. If there’s something that’s going to get him back, I mean, it’s obviously working with Christian. I don’t know if he’s going there or not. I just know that people in WWE, at least just a few weeks ago, believed that he was going there. I haven’t really asked anyone because it just hasn’t been anything that has come up. But when I watched that promo, October 1st is an interesting day. Just with nobody at ringside that’s where you would do it.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)