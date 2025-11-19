El Desperado Pulled From NJPW Event

NJPW has announced that former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado has been pulled from the company’s show on Sunday due to a back injury.

They did not disclose further details regarding the injury.

Desperado recently competed at the Shimonoseki Impact event, where he teamed up with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino, and Yuya Uemura to defeat TMDK.

It is currently uncertain how long Desperado will be sidelined, but updates will be provided as they become available.

He is scheduled to compete in a fatal 4-way match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20, where he will face Kosei Fujita, Taiji Ishimori, and SHO for a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.