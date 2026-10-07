Wednesday, October 7, 2026
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El Hijo Del Vikingo Set To Undergo Another Knee Surgery

By
James Hetfield
-
El Hijo Del Vikingo
El Hijo Del Vikingo | WWE

AAA star El Hijo Del Vikingo recently shared a video on his Instagram account announcing that he is scheduled for another knee surgery this week. The former AAA Mega Champion had previously been sidelined earlier this year due to a knee injury.

Vikingo wrote (via Google Translate), “Unfortunately, tomorrow Mr HDLV will undergo another knee surgery. Thank you all for your support.”

Vikingo sustained an injury while preparing for a match against EK Prosper on WWE NXT earlier in June. He subsequently underwent surgery in July. It was reported that he suffered a torn ACL, which has a recovery time of approximately nine months.

Due to this injury, Vikingo was forced to relinquish the AAA Latin American Title. A Fatal 4-Way match was held at Ola de Calor to crown a new champion, and La Parka won, becoming the new champion.

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