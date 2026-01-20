El Hijo Del Vikingo’s Contract Status Revealed After WWE–AAA Acquisition

A new report has provided important clarification regarding the contract status of El Hijo del Vikingo following WWE’s acquisition of AAA.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite, Vikingo is signed directly to WWE, making his situation distinct from the majority of the AAA roster.

The report outlines the unique ownership arrangement that emerged after the deal was announced during WrestleMania 41 weekend in April 2025. While WWE—operating under TKO Group Holdings—acquired a 51% controlling stake in AAA, the remaining 49% is owned by Fillip, a sports and entertainment investment group based in Mexico.

Most AAA wrestlers are contracted directly to Fillip, which co-owns the holding company that controls the promotion. Vikingo, however, is a notable exception, having signed a full WWE contract rather than remaining under the Fillip umbrella.

Johnson’s report aligns with earlier coverage from May 2025 that identified Vikingo as a priority signing for WWE as part of the acquisition strategy. His direct deal with WWE has already been reflected in his booking and visibility.

Since the purchase was announced, Vikingo has appeared on WWE programming, including a high-profile bout against Chad Gable at Worlds Collide on June 7, 2025, where he successfully defended the AAA Mega Championship.

Most recently, Vikingo earned another shot at the AAA Mega Championship on the January 17, 2026 episode of AAA television, positioning him once again at the center of major storylines under the new ownership structure.

The acquisition deal is expected to officially close in Q3 2025. Under the agreement, the Peña-Roldán family will remain involved in AAA’s day-to-day business operations, maintaining continuity while WWE provides expanded resources, global exposure, and talent integration.

With a direct WWE contract and continued prominence across both brands, El Hijo del Vikingo is clearly being positioned as a cornerstone figure in the post-acquisition era of AAA and WWE’s expanding international footprint.