Elijah (Elias) Returns On WWE NXT, Issues Challenge To Trick Williams

The May 6th, 2025 edition of WWE NXT featured a surprise return as TNA star Elijah—formerly known in WWE as Elias—made his comeback to WWE programming by entering a battle royal.

The live audience erupted with a loud “Welcome home!” chant as Elijah stood in the ring and cut a short but impactful promo, signaling both a new chapter and a brewing rivalry:

“Hello, I am Elijah. I saw a friend in need. I don’t like Trick Willy [Trick Williams], so I decided to come to NXT.

TNA, we walk this way. I got one more thing to say. It’s NXT, walk with me.

One question for everybody here tonight—Who wants to walk with Elijah?”

Elijah’s NXT appearance sets the stage for a major cross-promotional tag team match at TNA Under Siege on May 23rd, where he will team with TNA World Champion Joe Hendry to face Frankie Kazarian and NXT’s Trick Williams.

This marks one of the most direct WWE–TNA crossovers to date since the companies opened the door to collaboration earlier this year, with Elijah positioned as a central figure in the growing rivalry.

