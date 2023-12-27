Enzo Amore Addresses Speculation Of Him Potentially Working With AEW

Chris Jericho referred to Ricky Starks as a “better dressed and less charismatic” version of Enzo Amore during the December 13th, 2023 “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite. At the 2024 AEW Worlds End PPV event, Jericho was supposed to team up with Kenny Omega against Starks and Big Bill (formerly Big Cass), but Omega was diagnosed with diverticulitis.

During a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Enzo addressed rumors that he could be Jericho’s new partner.

“Would I? That is definitely something that is not in the cards right now because I am a free agent. I don’t know what the deal is over there, I don’t know who is doing what, who has the pencil, I don’t know who is wrestling who. I just know that I’m damn proud of Big Bill holding the tag team titles. The last thing I would ever want to do is break his leg and take it away from him. I love that guy. I’m pulling for him, I’m rooting for him. I’m not trying to beat him up. Everyone knows I would beat him up, I would beat the hell out of him. [Smiles, implying sarcasm]. Seriously, Big Bill, how unbelievable is that story. What he overcame, where he’s at right now, nobody is happier than I am to see the success of that man.”

