Enzo Amore Return Speculation Is Affecting Big Cass’ WWE Creative Direction

WWE is reportedly dealing with some creative challenges involving Big Cass, with expectations surrounding a potential reunion with former tag team partner Enzo Amore said to be complicating plans for his singles run.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, certain members of WWE’s creative team believe fans are still anticipating an eventual reunion between Cass and Amore.

Although that perspective is not shared by everyone within the company, some reportedly feel that the ongoing speculation surrounding Amore’s potential return is making it more difficult to establish Cass as an individual character.

The concern is that audiences may be more interested in seeing Amore reunite with his former partner than investing in the storylines WWE is developing for Cass on his own.

Cass and Amore originally gained popularity as a tag team in WWE NXT before transitioning to the main roster. Their partnership became known for its entertaining promos, distinctive personalities and strong connection with audiences.

The duo eventually separated, and both wrestlers later departed WWE.

Cass returned to WWE programming earlier this year, but Amore has yet to make a similar comeback.

While Amore’s name has reportedly surfaced in internal discussions about a possible WWE return, he is not currently under contract with the company, and no reunion has been officially announced.

The latest report does not necessarily indicate that WWE is actively planning to reunite the former partners. Instead, it suggests that some members of the creative team believe the possibility of Amore returning continues to shape fan expectations surrounding Cass.

Meanwhile, WWE has continued presenting Cass as a singles competitor, including a dominant appearance against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee on the October 5 episode of Raw.

Whether WWE eventually revisits the popular tag team remains to be seen, but the reported backstage concerns highlight the challenges of establishing Cass independently while fans continue to associate him with Amore.