Eric Bischoff Addresses The Big Difference Between WWE And AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his Strictly Business podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the big difference between WWE and AEW.

Bischoff said, “I thought that NXT would win. They would end up with 975,000 viewers. And I think I came in at 600,000 or whatever it was, maybe a little more. I can’t remember my own post but 600,000 for AEW and a lot of the reason why I was so confident in predicting that is because I’m convinced of the duplication factor and the fact that WWE, whether it’s an NXT or on Raw or on Smackdown, they understand television. And that’s the big distinction between WWE and ARE. However much of a huge wrestling fan, Tony Khan has been all of his life, doesn’t mean he understands television. And that’s the difference. One group knows how to produce television. The other one gets to put together fantasy wrestling matches.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.