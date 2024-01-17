Eric Bischoff Believes Jim Ross Should Be The Hulk Hogan Of Announcers For AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 Weeks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how he would use Jim Ross in AEW:

“I would make Jim Ross the Hulk Hogan of announcers for my company. Make him an attraction. Keep him special. Build up his legacy. Showcase him. Make him the John Madden, if you will, of professional wrestling, because that’s who he is. You don’t even need to make him that, it’s to take advantage of the fact that he is and promote and build it and use him in the right spots much like they used Undertaker towards the end of his career.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)