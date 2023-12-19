Eric Bischoff Calls Out Tony Khan For Comparing AEW Ticket Sales To WCW In The Mid-1990s

AEW President Tony Khan stated the following about AEW ticket sales during a press conference following the 2023 ROH Final Battle PPV event:

“The numbers we’re doing for our tickets are not only comparable to what WCW was doing in the mid 90s, but in many cases better. Our numbers are better per show than in WCW 94 and I think right on 96 and 95. Like right there, I think we’re ahead of one year and right behind the other.”

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff responded to Khan’s comments during his podcast:

“I’ve never heard so much meaningless bullsh*t in all my life. This is not a press conference. This is ‘let me get up there and talk about how great I am and how great this company is and try to blow smoke up everybody’s ass.’ The hardcore X and Twitter fan base is gonna suck it up, and they’re gonna be repeating it word for word. The problem is that there is nothing but air in all of those comments. It’s nonsense.”

“Trying to compare AEW ticket sales to WCW in 1996, are you fricken high?! Every week we do this show, we’re covering WCW, we’re talking 18,000, 19,000, 17,000, 40,000 people for a TV show. AEW is scaling down 10,000 seat arenas for 5,000 people, and they’re praying that they get the walkups, otherwise they’re not gonna sell out? How can you make those statements and expect anybody to think you have any credibility whatsoever?!”

You can check out the complete podcast below: