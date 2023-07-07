Eric Bischoff Discusses The Decline In AEW Collision Viewership Since The Show’s Debut

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “Strictly Business,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including AEW Collision’s viewership decline since the show’s debut:

“I wouldn’t worry about it too much if I was Tony [Khan]. It’s the Fourth of July weekend. There’s just not a lot of people sitting around watching television over the Fourth of July weekend, at least not as many as there normally are. That’s one factor. When I say I wouldn’t be concerned, I would be aware. I wouldn’t be panicking, it wouldn’t keep me up at night but I would definitely be aware because 452,000 viewers that’s 45 percent of a drop from their initial episode only three weeks ago.”

You can check out the show below: