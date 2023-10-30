Eric Bischoff Gives His Thoughts On John Cena’s Latest Run In WWE

From the outside looking in, it appears that John Cena is having a blast right now.

Eric Bischoff thinks so.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on his latest “Strictly Business” podcast about how it looks like “The Greatest Of All Time” is having a blast with his current run in WWE.

“He’s probably having more fun now than he had before 2018,” Bischoff said. “Yeah, I get the sense just from the little bit that I’ve watched John recently that he’s just having a blast, and it just makes me so happy to see that, you know, that’s what you hope for when you see a guy like John Cena or Ric Flair or anybody, you want to see them go out there and just enjoy it and have fun doing it.”

Bischoff continued, “Well, you know, with the Sag-Aftra. And he’s having fun doing it. It gets him back to the beginning. It brings him back to where it all started. And I just think it’s cool as hell.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at CumulusPodcastNetwork.com. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.