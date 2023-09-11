Eric Bischoff Gives Reason Why He Feels WWE Likes India Market

Why is the Indian market so appealing to WWE?

Eric Bischoff has his theories.

The former WCW Executive Vice President spoke on the latest installment of his “Strictly Business” podcast about why he thinks WWE is fond of the Indian market as of late, as well as whether or not he has been to India himself.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On why the India market is appealing to WWE: “I’ve never done any business as a talent or producer in India. So, I don’t have any firsthand business experience there. But it’s just a little research I did a couple of months ago. I read that there are approximately 350 million. WWE fans in India. There are more WWE fans in India than there are here in the United States, so without question, the potential is there. I don’t have any first-hand or even second-hand experience. When it comes to the business side of it and how difficult it is to penetrate the business side of it.”

On whether he’s ever been to India: “I never have. And I really want to. There are a couple of places in the world that I really want to go and visit while I can still move around and enjoy it. And India is one of them. I love going. It’s one of the reasons I love Japan. It’s one of the reasons why I was excited to go to North Korea. I’ve never been to Russia, but I’d really like to go to Russia because I like to experience a completely different culture there.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.