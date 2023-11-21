Eric Bischoff Praises Randy Orton, Calls Him A Phenomenal Performer

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how “The Apex Predator” Randy Orton is so fluid and so believable in everything that he does and how Orton is a phenomenal performer.

Bischoff said, “I hope we see Randy back soon, man. To this day, somebody said, ‘Who is your favorite current performer?’ It’d have to be Randy Orton. He is so fluid and so believable in everything that he does. I just love watching him work in the ring. He is phenomenal and probably the last one of the last vestiges of that Attitude Era. What was the name of the faction? Flair was in it. Batista….Yeah, Evolution. That was a very cool time for Randy Orton, so I’m looking forward to seeing him return. I hope he’s got a good hope we can get another year or two out of Randy because he’s a phenomenal performer.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.