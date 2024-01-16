Eric Bischoff Reacts To TNA Bringing In Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) As Their Surprise Signing

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how TNA Wrestling bringing Nemeth in as their big surprise signing was a step in the right direction and a huge move.

Bischoff said, “I was excited about it. No, I didn’t watch it [Hard To Kill]. I don’t want to lie. I did watch a little bit of Collision. Last night. In particular, I wanted to watch Dustin Rhodes. I knew he was going to be on the show. So I made an appointment and made sure I was able to drop in on something that impressed us, and it’s incredible at this stage of his career. Notice I didn’t say his age at this stage of his career. And as he pointed out in the promo, I think 35 years in the professional wrestling industry, and to see a guy’s biggest Dustin move the way he moved in his match last night and pick up a win, I thought, was pretty damn cool. But going back to Nick and in TNA, I’m here for it. Anybody who’s listened to this podcast over the last five and a half years absolutely knows I am a big fan. There’s a Nemeth. Either way, I’m a stickler fan and former Dolph Ziggler, I love the way they brought him in. It was surprising. No buzz, no chatter over delivering a big name. And I think I talked about it either here or on strictly business. By the way, AJ Francis, Top Dolla, is going to be joining us on Strictly Business this week, so be sure to check that out. When it drops, subscribe here at 83 Weeks. Do it now like it subscribes to, and do all that good stuff. So you’ll know when that strictly business episode drops with. But no, I’m excited for it. And it seems like TNA is kind of making a commitment that they rebranded themselves, or rebranded themselves, whatever. Everybody knows what I mean. Whether you think that was a good idea or a bad idea doesn’t really matter. It was big, it was a move. It was a step. So, let’s see where that step takes them. But to bring in a guy when we were talking about equity with regard to Nic, former Dolph Ziggler, how much television time has he had over the last ten years, a million hours? You know, if you look at him like a credit card, he’s got a huge limit on him. That’s available to TNA, so there are a lot of good moves there. And like I said, rebranding, now bring in and do it artfully. A big surprise, legitimate, credible surprise. Maybe there’s a re-focus and more energy there, and it’d be tuning in as a result.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.