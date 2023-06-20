Eric Bischoff Shares His Thoughts On CM Punk’s ESPN Interview

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 Weeks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on CM Punk’s ESPN interview. Bischoff, who has been critical of Punk in the past, said the following:

“I actually think Punk handled it well, you know? He apologized. Or, he said that he apologized to Tony Khan. And that — Look, I think Punk would’ve been better served had he apologized sooner… But if he apologized to Tony, and I believe he did, I think the interview actually cleared the air.”

“I want to be clear: I’ve been very critical of CM Punk. I hope this works. I hope Collision is successful… Since we don’t know what Warner Discovery’s view is…let’s hope that it’s long term, and Collision can build.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: