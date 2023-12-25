Eric Bischoff Speaks Out About Rick Rude’s Career-Ending Back Injury

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Rick Rude’s final match in Japan that resulted in the pro wrestling legend’s career-ending back injury.

Bischoff said, “Not a lot of detail [about the injury at the time]. I don’t think it was obvious after the injury that it was as serious as it ended up being. Not immediately. So it was [not] like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s the end of Rick’s career.’ We didn’t know it was over immediately. I think it was the injury that occurred and it was weeks or perhaps months later that we found out that it was really a career-ending situation.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.