Eric Bischoff Supports Idea Of WWE Running PLEs On Saturday Instead Of Sunday

What do you think of WWE holding premium live events on Saturday nights instead of Sunday nights lately?

Eric Bischoff likes it.

The former WCW Executive Vice President and WWE veteran spoke on his latest “Strictly Business” podcast about why he likes the idea of the company running PLEs on Saturday instead of Sunday as of late.

“You know, there’s something about the mood on a Saturday night and most people that watch pay-per-views or premium live events, whatever, I’m going to keep calling them pay-per-views and f**k anybody that doesn’t like it because I just don’t care,” he said. “I’m not changing for that. So I’m going to call them pay-per-views.”

Bischoff continued, “And I think a lot of people that watch pay-per-views do it. It’s a small party. You bring your friends over. It’s kind of like watching football. You have a couple of beverages. It’s an event and people watch it together. And I think people are more inclined to enjoy the product on a Saturday night than on a Sunday night when they have to get up and go to work the next day.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.