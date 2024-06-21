Eric Young Thinks WWE & TNA Crossover Can Lead To Something Bigger

There’s no reason the WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers can’t turn into something bigger.

That’s how Eric Young sees things.

The TNA Wrestling veteran spoke about the company crossing over talent with WWE NXT in recent weeks during an interview this week with The Miami Herald.

“It’s a great thing for pro wrestling in general,” Young said of the two companies working together. “There’s just no reason why companies can’t work together to benefit everybody. I think you’re seeing literally the seedlings of that. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Obviously, the WWE hold all the cards, they’re the big boys on the block, and they should be. They’ve been around forever. I’m still very friendly with Hunter [Triple H]. We talk, not as often as I’d like, but we still do chit-chat, so it’s a guy that I respect a great deal, and you can see the difference in the product when someone like him is running it.”

Young continued, “Partnering with AJ [Styles] going to Japan to work for [NOAH], the deal in between TNA and NXT, and I would imagine that blossoms into bigger and better things. There’s no reason for it not to. I can’t guarantee it because I got no say. I got no say, but I support it 100%, I knew it was happening long before it was happening, and it’s a really cool thing to see because the truth is, pro wrestling fans are the ones that benefit, and that’s what we should all be trying to do.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.