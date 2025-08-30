Estimated PPV Buys For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

All Elite Wrestling hosted the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event on Sunday, August 24, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the event’s performance was similar to this year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which garnered between 122,000 and 130,000 buys.

The report also noted that cable viewership numbers were down compared to Double or Nothing, as were the overall figures in the U.S. and Australia.

However, it’s worth mentioning that Forbidden Door aired in prime time in the UK, resulting in higher-than-usual viewership, while the event aired in the afternoon in the U.S.