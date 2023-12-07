Ethan Page Looks Back On Working With ATT In AEW, Requesting ROH Matches

“All Ego” Ethan Page recently appeared as a guest on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW and ROH star spoke about working with American Top Team and their top MMA / UFC fighters in All Elite Wrestling a couple of years ago, as well as why he recently asked Tony Khan if he could work more in ROH to stay busy since he wasn’t being used regularly on AEW programming as of late.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On working with American Top Team and their fighters in AEW: “I mean, we had Andrei Arlovski, who was one of my favourite mine and my father’s favourite UFC fighters. So that was like, mind-blowing to me. Dude, he was so jacked and he had the coolest mouthpiece with the fangs. He’s such a badass. So we had him and then we had Junior dos Santos, and then we had Paige VanZant and all three ended up wrestling. All three brought something completely different to the table and a completely different perspective to the table. Out of all three, I have my fingers crossed and I pray every day that JDS gets back into professional wrestling. He is one of the most naturally charismatic people out of all three of them. And this is not a knock on anyone. He picked it up the fastest. The timing, the footwork, everything, the presentation and the fact that he understood that we were putting on a show. And the first time we all went, I think it was we jumped Lance Archer or on the stage or it was just all of us in the ring talking trash. I can’t remember but Junior ended up coming to the back and he was ecstatic. What is this? He’s like, they were yelling at me and I started yelling back. There’s another booing me And he’s like, then they gave it more back. He’s like, this was the best. Like right away he got it and he was like, Okay, how do I do this? Okay, what do we do this? How do I do that? Well, I want to learn this. Like he was the best out of the three I hope he comes back to wrestling. He’s a natural showman. And one of my favourite dudes, just the nicest, nicest dude.”

On asking Tony Khan to work more in ROH since he hasn’t been used regularly on AEW as of late: “If I’m putting something out [on YouTube], it’s something that inspired me. And also, I’ve decided to kind of, once I realised that like the last time we did an interview, I was doing American Top Team stuff, things were going fantastic. Not to say that I’m not happy. I just noticed a change in my career and I realised that I really needed to start focusing on professional wrestling more and dedicating myself to that, which is actually why I requested to do the Ring of Honor stuff because our roster has grown so big that the opportunities to be physically active in the ring come a lot less. And that’s just the nature of the beast, Tony wants to have the best wrestlers in the world, and I commend them for it, we have them all. But the matches come less. So I wanted to be more active. And as I age, I started to notice that my body was starting to feel a little bit tighter. And when you’re not wrestling as often your body is just adjusting differently. So I was like, okay, dude, you’re either going to end your career by just getting stagnant and fatter and more depressed. And like, I could have definitely kept continuing to do the YouTube videos and selling ads through an agency and I was doing very well and things were great. But that was kind of my full-time job. And then everything else kind of took a backseat in the trajectory of that, if that makes any sense.”

