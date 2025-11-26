Ethan Page Says WWE Helped Him Grow More Than Anywhere Else

WWE NXT North American Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Ethan Page recently appeared on the Going Over podcast to discuss various topics, including his growth in WWE.

Page said, “Oh, I mean, how do you not? I mean, everything will grow different in a different environment, right? Different sunlight, different water, different soil. WWE was just the perfect environment for me. The perfect habitat for me to grow into the performer that I am. And honestly, I believe pressure had a lot to do with that, being thrown in the deep end right away. I just remember, I think one of the first or second times here, I talked on a live mic for 10 minutes. My contract signing with Ava. And I had just pretended that I had done that many times, but that was definitely the first time I had ever done that. So I was just kind of faking it till I made it. And now I don’t think there’s a scenario in this company that I’m not prepared for.”

On his expectations coming into WWE:

“My expectations were I guess, skewed because I’ve had so many peers have such different experiences. Coming in here, you obviously hear — I don’t want to say horror stories, but tall tales I guess. And I don’t know. For me personally, I just have not experienced the same things as everybody else. This has been probably like a dream scenario for me. But also, I have gone into this the same that I have gone into every situation previously. Every contract I’ve signed, I’ve brought the same energy that I am right now. Obviously with a different level of maturity and experience and time in and time under tension. Over time this just experiences get me ready for all this stuff. But I’ve had the same attitude from day one until now. Wherever I am, whatever brand I’m working for, whatever flag I’m waving, I will do it to the best of my ability. It just turns out that the WWE values that and wants to use that, clearly.”

