European Indie Wrestler “Bad Bones” John Klinger Passes Away At The Age Of 40

wXw Wrestling in Germany recently took to their official Twitter (X) account and announced that “Bad Bones” John Klinger, a top European wrestler on the independent scene, has tragically passed away at the age of 40.

Klinger, who has won all of the major championship titles in wXw Germany and who has won both the 16 Carat Gold and Shortcut to the Top tournaments, has also competed for promotions like Defiant, GWF, IPW: UK, German Stampede Wrestling and Unlimited Wrestling. Klinger, who is known to the fans as “Bad Bones,” also wrestled in TNA, CZW and Big Japan Pro Wrestling.

Klinger’s final match took place on May 11th, 2024, when he took on Flash Morgan Webster in a singles match at a Prime Time Wrestling event in Poland.

“We say goodbye to “Bad Bones” John Klinger. John Klinger was one of the defining wrestlers at wXw for over a decade. He won all of the major titles at wXw and won both 16 Carat Gold and Shortcut to the Top. In his almost 450 matches in the wXw ring, he always worked hard and did his best to excite his fans. At just 40 years old, John died far too early, shortly before his planned retirement. We wish his family and friends strength in this difficult time.”