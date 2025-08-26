Ex-WWE Star Says Company Manipulated TV Time To Lowball Talent In Contract Talks

Former WWE star Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) appeared on Sirius XM’s Off the Ropes with Jonathan Coachman to discuss various topics, including how WWE stopped using measurable benchmarks in contract negotiations after they backfired.

Dyer said, “They have no answer to why you are paid what you are paid. For a brief period, they brought measurables to the table, ‘Well, these are your social media numbers, these are your merch numbers, these are your interaction numbers.’ I know somebody on the roster who said, ‘Well, these don’t look right to me.’ They had someone do some serious digging and they countered everything that was being presented to them with facts and then they got a way better contract. That was the last time that they brought those things to the table.”

On WWE taking talent off TV to devalue their next contract:

“When you get closer to your contract ending, ‘Hey, I’m six months from my contract being up and I’m now I’m not on TV.’ It’s not a coincidence. It’s written that way. ‘Well, we don’t have much for you.’ So now, when they present you the contract, they go, ‘Well, you haven’t been on TV in two months.’ Yeah, but I was two and half years prior to this. So, they lowball you. Like, it’s a business. I get it, it is what it is. It’s the nature of the beast.”

