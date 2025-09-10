Fans Face Premium Costs For John Cena’s Final WWE Raw At MSG

WWE is set to return to Madison Square Garden for a live episode of Monday Night Raw on November 17, and fans looking to be close to the action should be prepared to pay top dollar. The event will also mark John Cena’s final appearance on Raw, adding to the demand.

According to Ticketmaster listings, the top-tier Ringsider Package is priced at a staggering $2,958.25 before fees. The VIP package includes a limited-edition ringside chair, an autograph from a WWE Superstar, and exclusive merchandise.

For fans looking to get close to the ring without the full VIP perks, ticket prices remain steep:

Platinum seats – $1,107

Regular ringside floor – $815.25

Back floor sections – $398.30

100-level seating – $372.20

200-level seating – $276.25

400-level seating – $193.25

Notably, 300-level seats are not currently available during the pre-sale period.

The high pricing continues WWE’s trend of record-breaking live gates across nearly every market it visits. While this reflects the company’s surging popularity, it has also sparked frustration among fans who feel increasingly priced out of the live experience.

The November 17 Raw will not only feature Cena’s farewell to the red brand but also serve as the final stop before Survivor Series: WarGames.