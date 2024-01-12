Favorites And Betting Odds For TNA Hard To Kill 2024

Here are the current favorites and betting odds for the upcoming TNA Hard To Kill show on January 13th, 2024.

The favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +. The betting odds are from BetOnline:

Singles Match:

PCO -170 vs. Dirty Dango +130

Singles Match:

Josh Alexander -300 vs. Alex Hammerstone +200

TNA Knockouts Championship Match:

Jordynne Grace -10000 vs. Trinity (c) +1100 TNA Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Tasha Steelz +100 vs. Gisele Shaw +200 vs. Jody Threat +200 vs. Alisha Edwards +500 vs. Xia Brookside +500 vs. Dani Luna +800

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Alex Shelley (c) -160 vs. Moose +120

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (c) -115 vs. The Rascalz +125 vs. Grizzled Young Veterans +400 vs. Speedball Mountain +1200

TNA X-Division Championship Match: