Favorites And Final Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear 2023

The final betting odds for AEW Full Gear, which takes place tonight, have been released.
Two titles are expected to change hands: Jon Moxley is favored to dethrone Orange Cassidy as International Champion, and Toni Storm is favored to dethrone Hikaru Shida as Women’s Champion. As of this writing, there are no odds for all of the matches that have been released.
As a reminder, the favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +. Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
MJF (champion) -5000 vs. Jay White +1000
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (champion) +250 vs. Toni Storm -400
Trios Match
Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne +600 vs. Sting, Darby Allin &Adam Copeland -1500
AEW International Championship Match
Orange Cassidy (champion) +135 vs. Jon Moxley -185
Tag Team Match (Winner gets an AEW Tag Team title shot, Golden Jets disband if they lose)
The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) -300 vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)200
AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
Ricky Starks & Big Bill (champions) -300 vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) +300 vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) +500 vs. LFI (Rush & Dralistico) +900
AEW TBS Championship Triple Threat Match
Kris Statlander (champion) -500 vs. Julia Hart +375 vs. Skye Blue +800
Singles Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
Claudio Castagnoli -145 vs. Buddy Matthews +105