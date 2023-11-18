Favorites And Final Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear 2023

The final betting odds for AEW Full Gear, which takes place tonight, have been released.

Two titles are expected to change hands: Jon Moxley is favored to dethrone Orange Cassidy as International Champion, and Toni Storm is favored to dethrone Hikaru Shida as Women’s Champion. As of this writing, there are no odds for all of the matches that have been released.

As a reminder, the favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +. Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

MJF (champion) -5000 vs. Jay White +1000

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Hikaru Shida (champion) +250 vs. Toni Storm -400

Trios Match

Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne +600 vs. Sting, Darby Allin &Adam Copeland -1500

AEW International Championship Match

Orange Cassidy (champion) +135 vs. Jon Moxley -185

Tag Team Match (Winner gets an AEW Tag Team title shot, Golden Jets disband if they lose)

The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) -300 vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)200

AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (champions) -300 vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) +300 vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) +500 vs. LFI (Rush & Dralistico) +900

AEW TBS Championship Triple Threat Match

Kris Statlander (champion) -500 vs. Julia Hart +375 vs. Skye Blue +800

Singles Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)

Claudio Castagnoli -145 vs. Buddy Matthews +105