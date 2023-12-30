Favorites And Final Betting Odds For AEW Worlds End 2023

The AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event’s final betting odds have been released.

The more interesting odds show that one title is expected to change hands, with Adam Copeland favored to dethrone Christian Cage as TNT Champion. The Continental Classic Tournament Finals are also expected to be won by Eddie Kingston.

As a reminder, the favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +. Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

MJF (champion) -200 vs. Samoa Joe +150

Continental Classic Tournament Finals

Eddie Kingston -500 vs. Jon Moxley +300

AEW TNT Championship No DQ Match

Christian Cage (champion) +130 vs. Adam Copeland -180

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (champion) -10000 vs. Riho +1200

AEW TBS Championship Match

Julia Hart (champion) -10000 vs. Abadon +1200

Singles Match

Swerve Strickland -500 vs. Keith Lee +300

Singles Match

Andrade El Idolo +175 vs. Miro -250

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho -400 vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita +250

Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe & Daniel Garcia -140 vs. Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal & Brody King +100

Zero-Hour Pre-Show FTW Championship With FTW Rules Match

HOOK (champion) -1500 vs. Wheeler Yuta +600