Favorites And Final Betting Odds For AEW Worlds End 2023

The AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event’s final betting odds have been released.
The more interesting odds show that one title is expected to change hands, with Adam Copeland favored to dethrone Christian Cage as TNT Champion. The Continental Classic Tournament Finals are also expected to be won by Eddie Kingston.
As a reminder, the favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +. Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
MJF (champion) -200 vs. Samoa Joe +150
Continental Classic Tournament Finals
Eddie Kingston -500 vs. Jon Moxley +300
AEW TNT Championship No DQ Match
Christian Cage (champion) +130 vs. Adam Copeland -180
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Toni Storm (champion) -10000 vs. Riho +1200
AEW TBS Championship Match
Julia Hart (champion) -10000 vs. Abadon +1200
Singles Match
Swerve Strickland -500 vs. Keith Lee +300
Singles Match
Andrade El Idolo +175 vs. Miro -250
Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho -400 vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita +250
Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe & Daniel Garcia -140 vs. Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal & Brody King +100
Zero-Hour Pre-Show FTW Championship With FTW Rules Match
HOOK (champion) -1500 vs. Wheeler Yuta +600