Favorites And Final Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series 2023

The final betting odds for WWE Survivor Series 2023 have been released.

According to these odds, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes are favorites to win the Men’s WarGames Match against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio), Drew McIntyre, and JD McDonagh.

In the Women’s WarGames Match, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi are the underdogs against Damage CTRL (Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane).

The favorite is marked with a (-), while the underdog is marked with a (+). Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

Men’s WarGames Match

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) Drew McIntyre & JD McDonagh +300 vs. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton -500

Women’s WarGames Match

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair & Shotzi +180 vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) -260

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (champion) -3000 vs. Zoey Stark +800

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

GUNTHER (champion) -4000 vs. The Miz +900