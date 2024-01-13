Final Card For TNA Hard To Kill 2024 (1/13/2024)

TNA Wrestling starts the New Year with ‘Hard To Kill 2024,” which will originate from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 8 pm on Saturday, January 13th.

In addition to five title matches on the line, Alex Hammerstone makes his TNA debut against Josh Alexander in a dream match and the return of Kushida.

Below is the list of matches for this stacked fight card:

Pre-Show:

* Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

* Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian

* TNA Digital Media Championship No DQ Match: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve

Main Card:

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) vs. Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake)

* Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

* Knockouts Ultimate X Match For # 1 Contender For TNA Knockouts World Championship: Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna Dirty Dango vs. PCO

* TNA X Division Championship Triple Threat Match: Chris Sabin (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kushida

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

* TNA World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose

The event is live and on PPV. Check your local cable, satellite, or streaming service provider.

Tickets are still available for the event at Ticketmaster.