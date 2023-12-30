Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Worlds End PPV

AEW Worlds End takes place tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and Triller internationally. The Zero Hour pre-show begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Here is the final card for tonight’s show:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

MJF (champion) vs. Samoa Joe

Continental Classic Tournament Finals

Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Championship No DQ Match

Christian Cage (champion) vs. Adam Copeland

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (champion) vs. Riho

AEW TBS Championship Match

Julia Hart (champion) vs. Abadon

Singles Match

Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

Singles Match

Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe & Daniel Garcia vs. Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal & Brody King

Zero-Hour Pre-Show FTW Championship With FTW Rules Match

HOOK (champion) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Zero-Hour Pre-Show 20-Man Battle Royal For Future TNT Title Shot

Competitors TBA.

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale