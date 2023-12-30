Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Worlds End PPV

AEW Worlds End takes place tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and Triller internationally. The Zero Hour pre-show begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
Here is the final card for tonight’s show:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
MJF (champion) vs. Samoa Joe
Continental Classic Tournament Finals
Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley
AEW TNT Championship No DQ Match
Christian Cage (champion) vs. Adam Copeland
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Toni Storm (champion) vs. Riho
AEW TBS Championship Match
Julia Hart (champion) vs. Abadon
Singles Match
Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee
Singles Match
Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro
Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita
Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe & Daniel Garcia vs. Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal & Brody King
Zero-Hour Pre-Show FTW Championship With FTW Rules Match
HOOK (champion) vs. Wheeler Yuta
Zero-Hour Pre-Show 20-Man Battle Royal For Future TNT Title Shot
Competitors TBA.
Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match
Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale