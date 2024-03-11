WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 3/8/2024

The final numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the March 8, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the sold out American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. drew 2.439 million viewers on FOX.

By comparison, this is up from the March 1, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown the previous week, which drew 2.348 million viewers.

Additionally, the show also posted a 0.69 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. This is up big from the previous week’s demo rating of 0.64.

Last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured a main event segment with Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in the ring with The Rock and Roman Reigns to accept their challenge for a tag-team main event at night one of WrestleMania XL.