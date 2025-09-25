Finn Balor Eyes Dream Match With Hiroshi Tanahashi Before Retirement

WWE World Tag Team Champion and Judgment Day member Finn Bálor recently spoke with Tokyo Sports about various topics, including NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi. He expressed his hope to have the opportunity to face the pro wrestling legend before Tanahashi retires.

Bálor said, “I respect him outside the ring too. When I was a Young Lion and rode the New Japan bus for the first time, he was sitting across from me. I was nervous. I thought it was a dream that my favorite wrestler would become my colleague… I want to fight him one more time before he retires.”

On the notion of potentially being Tanahashi’s final opponent:

“That would be great, but I’m not that lucky. But I want to take this opportunity to say a few words to Tanahashi. You’ve had an incredible career. Thank you for being so kind to the foreign wrestlers in New Japan. Mr. Iizuka, Mr. Liger, Mr. Nagata—everyone was so kind. Having teammates like family supporting me helped me adapt quickly to the ring’s harshness. It’s scary to live in a faraway country where you don’t even speak the language, but New Japan welcomed me so warmly. I’m forever grateful.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)