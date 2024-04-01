Finn Balor Reveals Gruesome Face Bruises Following WWE Event

Finn Balor is only days away from competing in another WWE WrestleMania match, but he will do so with significant bruising.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Balor and Damian Priest will face DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate in a six-pack ladder match at Mania this weekend from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The night of the event has yet to be announced.

Balor had a program with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last summer, where they worked a few high-profile live events, including their SummerSlam match.

Balor was last seen in action on March 30th at the WWE live event, where he and Priest retained the Tag Team Titles over Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Balor sustained some severe facial bruising during the fight, as seen below.