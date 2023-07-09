A huge match announcement was made during Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus will defend his AEW TNT Championship against Shawn Spears at Battle Of The Belts VII special on Saturday, July 15 inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada at 10PM ET on TNT immediately following AEW Collision.

The first-ever Battle Of The Belts special took place on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Sammy Guevara defeating Dustin Rhodes to become the Interim AEW TNT Champion, then-FTW Champion “Absolute” Ricky Starks defeated Matt Sydal to retain the title and then-AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. defeated Riho in the main event to retain the AEW Women’s World Title.

The first-ever Battle Of The Belts special was able to draw 704,000 viewers and a rating of 0.27 in the 18-49 key demographic, with the show ranking #11 for the night in the cable top 150.

You can check out AEW’s tweet below: