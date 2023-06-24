First-Ever Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Crowned (Video)

WWE has their first-ever Undisputed Women’s Tag-Team Champions.
On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the title unification match took place between WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler and NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.
The match took place during the end of hour one of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program and saw Rousey pick up the tap out for the submission victory.
With the win, Rousey and Baszler become the first-ever unified tag-team champions.
