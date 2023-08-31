Footage Available Of CM Punk And Jack Perry’s Backstage Incident At AEW All In London

The physical altercation between Jack Perry and CM Punk at AEW All In began a few weeks before when Punk told Perry that he shouldn’t use real glass for an angle.

During his FTW Title match with HOOK at All In, Perry did a spot on the windshield of a limo before telling the camera that it was real glass and cry me a river, a reference to a previously reported incident between Perry and Punk. After the incident, Punk worked his opening match contest with Samoa Joe.

Punk reportedly had a heated argument with Tony Khan following the incident and threatened to quit the promotion in the aftermath of the incident with Perry at All In.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, AEW launched an investigation into the incident, but they have been collecting statements and interviews about the nature of what happened.

It was added that “there is footage of the incident, as there are cameras all over Wembley.”