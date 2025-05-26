Former AEW Star Spotted Backstage At Double Or Nothing 2025

Former AEW star Joey Janela was backstage visiting at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona, according to Fightful Select.

Janela, who was part of AEW’s original roster, is well-known for his hardcore wrestling style and wild independent matches. He parted ways with the company in 2022 after his contract expired.

While there’s no indication that Janela is returning to AEW in an on-screen capacity, backstage visits from former talent are a common occurrence in the industry and often reflect mutual respect between performers and companies.