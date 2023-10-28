Former NXT Title-Holder Dresses Up Like Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker Live Stream, More

– There are some new items on the official WWE Shop merchandise website. The site has released a new San Antonio SmackDown exclusive t-shirt, as well as a new “Mami” necklace for WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Check them out at WWEShop.com.

– Fresh off of her victory over Kiana James in their Devil’s Playground match at NXT Halloween Havoc Night 1, former NXT Women’s Champion is still feeling the Halloween vibes. The women’s star is featured in a new post from her Instagram page below dressed up as WWE Hall of Fame legend and reigning WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

– WWE is offering a five-hour stream of The Undertaker’s best matches of all-time on their official YouTube channel today. The official description for the video reads: “Relive some of The Phenom’s greatest matches against the likes of John Cena, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Kane and more.” Check it out below.