Former UFC Fighter Publicly Offers To Help AEW And Tony Khan With Locker Room “Chaos”

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW terminated CM Punk’s contract following his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at the All In PPV event. AEW President Tony Khan stated in an official statement that he felt his life “was in danger” during the event.

Former UFC fighter Josh Barnett, who has also worked in professional wrestling, issued the following public statement in response to AEW’s recent locker room issues.

“Just a thought: Seems like the AEW locker room is in need of someone to establish some order and reign in the chaos. If Tony needs someone to keep discipline and sort out conflict, I’d be willing to take the job. I can promise you there won’t be random fights and anyone asking me if I’d like to, ‘Take it outside.’

