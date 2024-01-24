Former WCW Star Ice Train Has Passes Away Aged 56

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page announced on Facebook that Ice Train (Harold Fitzgerald Hogue), a former WCW star, had died at the age of 56.

You can check out DDP’s post below:

“It was so Sad to hear, that one of my closest brothers is gone. Harold Houge aka H aka Ice Train aka Smooth was a warrior and one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. Our 30 year relationship was filled with laughter & brotherhood. We were always there for each other. Our families are one family. One of my fondest memories was the Christmas the two of us headed into the inner city to help many of the less fortunate families have a better Christmas. As you can see we got on our favorite Christmas outfits and headed out to spread some cheer. I’ve also included one my favorite pictures of H & my mom Sylvia at Payge’s & my wedding. I will put up a tribute video up later next week. I just don’t have the strength to do it yet.

RIP my brother!

You will be missed but never forgotten!

Much Love & Respect🙏

DDP”

During his run in WCW, Ice Train was managed by Teddy Long and he also teamed up with Scott Norton as the tag team “Fire and Ice.”