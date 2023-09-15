Former WWE Executive Amanda Bloom Comments On Her Departure From The Company

As noted, Amanda Bloom was among the WWE executive departures confirmed on Friday as part of the post-Endeavor acquisition layoffs.

In an update, the former WWE Director of Enterprise Master Data & Governance wrote the following statement on her departure from the company on her Linkedin page.

“A day I’m not sure I thought would ever come: I am among those affected by WWE’s layoffs today, and am updating my profile to #opentowork.

I have been at WWE almost 8 years, more than twice as long as I’ve been at any other company, and by any measure my tenure has been an enormous success. Over that time I’ve had the opportunity to:

• Design and implement an enterprise data model for an organization with robust but extremely siloed data accumulated over several years

• Work with SMEs across the organization to create master records and map the siloed data to those records

• Partner with data technology and analytics to make master and mapped data available in the data warehouse for automated, scalable reporting

• Participate in the design and deployment of a custom-built master data management platform with multiple system integrations

• Redesign our content model to align with industry standards and facilitate intuitive search and navigation on our OTT platform

• Manage the migration of our content library metadata to Peacock in time for our debut there in 2021

• Work on redesigning our MDM using a COTS solution and instituting more stringent data validation rules

• Learn and use a plethora of new apps and programming languages

• Work with some of the most talented, collaborative people it has ever been my pleasure to know, some of whom are also now on the market and you should snap them up ASAP

Above all I can say that I fostered a data-centric mindset among people who had been trained to make do with subpar data, who now take pains to create, maintain and share data that meets the high standards we implemented. The best a data professional can hope for is that the level of data quality won’t decrease in their absence, and I am extremely optimistic in that regard.

Now I’m off to find my next challenge. Maybe you know where it is. #KevinandSamiforever”