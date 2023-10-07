Former WWE Faction Reuniting

Wrestling factions typically last only a few years before stars go their separate ways, are released, or stop wrestling.

Three members of the SAnitY faction are set to reunite for the first time in years.

Nikki Cross is the only faction member still under contract with WWE, as Eric Young, Big Damo (aka Killian Dain), and Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) have all left the company.

The group was pushed to the main roster in 2018, although Cross remained in NXT rather than joining them on SmackDown, and they split in 2019 when the three stars were transferred to different brands.

Young was let go by WWE in April of the following year, followed by Wolfe and Dainw in 2021. Before returning to the Cross persona, Cross performed her ‘Almost A Superhero’ Nikki ASH role. Young had contracted with WWE to return last year, but his release request was denied when Vince McMahon returned.

The faction will reunite on November 26 at Progress Wrestling’s Vendetta show from London’s Electric Ballroom.