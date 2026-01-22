Former WWE NXT Star Involved In Car Accident

Former WWE NXT star Leon Ruff recently shared on his Instagram account that he and his wife, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, were involved in a car accident earlier this week. Ruff posted some photos of their damaged vehicle and provided an update on their condition.

Ruff wrote, “Earlier today, my wife and I were rear-ended on the road. We just got home from the hospital and we’re both sore and shaken up. I’m alright, but Aja is hurting more than I am. Unfortunately, the car is totaled. If anyone has any connections to bookers or upcoming shows, I’d truly appreciate the opportunity to pick up some extra bookings. Please drive safe and always wear your seatbelt.”

According to the photos, Ruff and LaShaunn were involved in a rear-end collision. Ruff is a former member of the WWE NXT roster.

He had a stint with the NXT North American Championship, where he defeated Johnny Gargano for the title in November 2020. However, he lost the title back to Gargano in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames a few weeks later. Ruff was released in August of the following year.