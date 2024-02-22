Former WWE Senior Writer And Producer Joins AEW As Vice President Of Content Development

A significant figure in the sports and entertainment industries is set to join All Elite Wrestling.

Jennifer Pepperman will become AEW’s Vice President of Content Development, as first reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. She won three Emmy Awards and was the longest-tenured female member of the WWE creative team until her departure last week.

Pepperman will reportedly collaborate with Head of Creative Tony Khan. Pepperman was well-liked and respected for her work in WWE. Following her departure last week, several people took to social media to thank her for her efforts.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated the following about Pepperman leaving WWE:

“Her main focus had been the women’s division on Smackdown. The only thing we were told is that she wanted a change. It was noted she was close with Mercedes Mone.”

Mercedes is expected to start with AEW in March at the Big Business edition of Dynamite.