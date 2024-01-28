Former WWE Star Believes That TKO May Need To Get Rid Of Triple H And “Many Others”

After being accused of sex trafficking in a new lawsuit, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings on Friday night.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, former WWE star Ryback gave his thoughts on the situation.

“Vince McMahon is gone. That’s right, Vince McMahon has resigned from his role as TKO Executive Chairman and his position as Board of Directors of TKO. In this situation, the tomb has been opened and this is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come. With sponsors up in the air, TKO is gonna be in quite the position to make big decisions very soon. You see the WWE, even though purchased by TKO, is an extension of Vince McMahon’s mindset and personality. You see many years ago, myself and a few talent were made aware that McMahon ran the WWE off of the book of 48 Laws of Power. Not only did he run WWE that way, he ran his life that way and that is not good.”

”I believe TKO is gonna have to forced to make a big decision to gut Hunter (Triple H), [Bruce] Prichard, [Paul] Heyman, [Michael] Hayes and many many others. Get them the f*** out of WWE once and for all. Many, many there were fully aware of everything going on. And you guys are gonna see as more and more comes out exactly what I’m talking about.”