Former WWE Star Expected To Return On RAW

WWE will officially kick off 2024 tomorrow night with the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

WWE has stacked the card for tomorrow night, and it’s expected that a former star will make his WWE return on the show.

As of this writing, RAW is advertising the following:

– Seth Rollins will defend his world heavyweight title against Drew McIntyre.

– Becky Lynch takes on Nia Jax in their first singles match since Jax busted open Lynch’s nose a few years ago.

– Ivy Nile vs. Rhea Ripley

As PWMania.com previously reported, Andrade El Idol has left AEW and is returning to WWE.

According to PWInsider, the expectation internally is that he will return as soon as tomorrow night.

Andrade was advertised for at least one GCW show in 2024, but he has since been removed from those ads, indicating that he is headed to WWE.

During the Worlds End post-show press conference, Tony Khan addressed Andrade’s departure from AEW.