Former WWE Star Expresses Interest In Competing In The 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE star Heath Slater has been working for Impact Wrestling in recent years, but Fightful.com reported in October that Heath had become a free agent.

Heath commented on possibly competing in the 2024 men’s Royal Rumble match during an interview with Rewind Recap Relive.

“If I ever got the call to say, ‘Hey, man, we wanna hit the 3MB music and have you come out in the Royal Rumble,’ I would say, ‘Well, hell yeah, let’s do it. Those are the moments that live on. Those are the moments that you remember. Those are the moments that get you excited and fun.”

“Ever since I was a kid I’ve loved the Royal Rumble. It was so cool. And what makes it even better are the surprises. The surprises are amazing, the surprises are the ones where you’re just like, ‘Holy cr*p! They’re in there!’ It’s like let them go in there, let them do their greatest hits, and then eliminate them.”