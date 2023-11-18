Former WWE Star Returns To In-Ring Action For The First Time In Three Years

Fans were able to see a former WWE star return to the squared circle for the first time since 2020 in a match aired live on YouTube and promoted by West Coast Pro.

Chris Hero, who originally found success in ROH before going to WWE with his stint from 2011 to 2013, made his return to pro wrestling on Friday night. He later returned in 2016 for his second run, where he was used in NXT as well as working for the NXT UK brand.

Due to budget cuts, WWE released him in April 2020, along with several others, before signing with AEW as a full-time producer earlier this year.

In the main event of West Coast Pro Wrestling’s return to San Francisco, Hero faced fellow former WWE star Timothy Thatcher. He won the match by submitting with a Fujiwara armbar.

Following the match, he hugged his fiance, Rachael Ellering, before cutting a promo in which he stated that he felt it was a great way to end his story, and there was no better way to end his story than in the promotion. He laughed before explaining that he wanted people to notice the ‘West Coast’ labeling on his boots.

He called out Kevin Blackwood, calling him a “a**hole,” and challenged him and Titus Alexander to a tag team match at the next WCP event on December 3. He’ll be paired with NJPW superstar KENTA.